Chase Winovich Fires Off Simple Tweet Amid Speculation Of Patriots Exit

It’s flown under the radar this offseason, but speculation about Chase Winovich potentially leaving New England is out there.

The third-year edge rusher was a no-show at minicamp; however, his absence reportedly wasn’t a big deal and he’s expected to be present for training camp. That, along with other factors — last season’s decreased usage, the Patriots’ reported concerns about Winovich, the additions of edge rushers Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy — have led many to wonder whether the 26-year-old’s days in New England are numbered.

Some even viewed his attempts at selling a vacuum as evidence of an impending move — an obvious stretch.

That brings us to Thursday morning, when Winovich fired off this tweet:

I love being a Patriot. — Chase Winovich (@Wino) June 24, 2021

That’s all well and good, but is the feeling mutual?

That remains to be seen. At this point, Winovich’s role — or lack thereof — will be one of the top storylines to follow when Patriots training camp begins in late July.