Chauncey Billups Reportedly Among Celtics Head Coaching Candidates

Is a return to the Celtics in the cards for Chauncey Billups?

The 44-year-old is among the candidates to fill Boston’s head coaching vacancy, Yahoo! Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported Wednesday morning. Jason Kidd and Lloyd Pierce also are potential targets, according to Chris Haynes.

The Celtics on Wednesday announced Brad Stevens will transition from head coach to president of basketball operations with Danny Ainge retiring from the role. Stevens will lead the coaching search, with Ainge among those assisting.

Here’s Goodwill’s report:

Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, in addition to Jason Kidd and Lloyd Pierce (via @ChrisBHaynes), expected to as a candidate for Celtics HC, sources tell @YahooSports. Billups has connections with players on Celtics roster, will be hot candidate this offseason — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 2, 2021

Billups was drafted third overall by the Celtics in 1997 but was traded to the Toronto Raptors during his rookie season. The point guard went on to become a five-time All-Star and an NBA champion. He spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

The 17-year NBA veteran currently serves as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.