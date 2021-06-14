NESN Logo Sign In

A nutrition company has some coaching advice for the Celtics.

Beginning Monday, Interstate 90 drivers near Boston could see a digital billboard, located under a half-mile from the Auerbach Center, calling on the Celtics to hire either Kara Lawson or Becky Hammon for their head coaching vacancy. The billboard was purchased by Ontario-based Iovate Health Sciences International, the parent company of Six Star Pro Nutrition, whose logo appears underneath a message for Brad Stevens.

“Hey Brad, It’s time to shake it up. Hire Kara or Becky!”

Take a look:

Six Star Pro Nutrition

“We wanted to highlight two outstanding candidates and a moment in history in which both are supremely qualified based on the context of their basketball resume,” Iovate chief marketing officer Jarrod Jordan said in a statement. “Boston’s basketball franchise made history in 1966 by making Bill Russell the first African American head coach in a major North American men’s sports league. Six Star would love to see yet another groundbreaking hire in 2021.”

There never has been a female head coach in the NBA.

The Celtics are in need of a new head coach following Brad Stevens’s recent ascension to president of basketball operations.