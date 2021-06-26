Chris Sale Injury: Latest On Red Sox Ace After Simulated Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale was feeling good Saturday, and that’s good news for the Boston Red Sox.

Sale is in the waning stages of his long Tommy John Surgery rehab after undergoing the procedure in March 2020. He has been throwing bullpens in Worcester and doing a variety of throwing activities, but took an important step in his recovery Saturday.

The 32-year-old threw a simulated game at Fenway Park. Manager Alex Cora shared some details.

“Good, good. 15 pitches. Fastball, changeup, slider,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “Everything went well, he felt good about it. His next one is next week. So, we?re excited. He looked really good, really good.

“Let?s see how he reacts to this, then we?ll make a decision (on more pitches).”

The timing of the sim game tracks with the Red Sox’s belief that Sale will contribute during the 2021 campaign. Getting him back in the rotation would give the pitching staff a boost.