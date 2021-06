NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale has started throwing again.

After a long recovery from Tommy John surgery, Sale finally began tossing the baseball and it seems like he’s maintained or maybe even added velocity.

Despite the excitement, Alex Cora noted that fans should not expect Sale to be on the mound for a game in the near-immediate future.

Although Sale’s return to the field is unclear, it’s definitely great to see him back in the bullpen.

