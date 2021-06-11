Christian Arroyo Has Awesome Reaction To Game-Tying Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo was able to experience something he had yet to be able to at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox infielder blasted the game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning of Boston’s eventual 12-8 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

It was Arroyo’s second home run of the season, but first in front of a packed Fenway Park, and it was something he’ll never forget.

Or maybe he will.

“That was my first Fenway homer in front of fans,” Arroyo told reporters over Zoom. “It was pretty awesome. I kind of blacked out a little bit. I was just excited.”

Arroyo has every right to be excited because it’s anyone’s guess how the game could have ended had he had not hit home run No. 2.