Christian Arroyo Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Infielder

Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo remains sidelined after suffering a bone bruise on his right shin Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

Arroyo and the Red Sox benefitted from a day off Monday where he was able to get treatment. He did much of the same Tuesday, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t expect he’ll see the field when Boston faces the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the series opener.

“We’ll stay away from him today, most likely,” Cora said on a pregame video conference, per the team. “He’s banged up, just sore. He got treatment yesterday, he’ll get treatment today. Hopefully he’ll be available tomorrow.”

Arroyo collided with outfielder Kiké Hernández in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game and had to be helped off the field.

“We just have to be smart about it, especially with that surface. It’s hard enough when you’re healthy, I can’t imagine when you’re a little banged up,” Cora said in reference to the synthetic turf field in Tampa Bay. “So he’ll get treatment the whole day today and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow morning.”

The Red Sox will begin their three-game set against the Rays on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET, which you can watch live on NESN.