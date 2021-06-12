UPDATE (1:30 P.M. ET) : Christian Eriksen in is the right place to recover.
UEFA announced Saturday Eriksen is at a hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is in stable condition.
Denmark’s Football Association offered further cause for optimism with its update on Eriksen.
“Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examination at Rigshospitalet,” Denmark’s FA wrote on Twitter. “The gamehas been temporarily postponed. New announcement arrives at 7:45 p.m. CET.”
Eriksen collapsed on the field minutes earlier during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland.
ORIGINAL STORY (12:55 p.m.) — The soccer world is full of concern for Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark star collapsed on the field Saturday during his team’s Euro 2020 Group B opener against Finland. Eriksen staggered before collapsing on the field just two minutes before halftime. Medical staff rushed to the field to treat Eriksen and administered CPR, according to The Associated Press.
UEFA has suspended the game.
Eriksen, 29, is one of Denmark’s best-ever players and is integral to the current team’s hopes for success. He played every minute of every game in Euro 2020 qualifying and has featured in every one of his country’s games dating back to October 2016.