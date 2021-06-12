NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (1:30 P.M. ET) : Christian Eriksen in is the right place to recover.

UEFA announced Saturday Eriksen is at a hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is in stable condition.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark?s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Denmark’s Football Association offered further cause for optimism with its update on Eriksen.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examination at Rigshospitalet,” Denmark’s FA wrote on Twitter. “The gamehas been temporarily postponed. New announcement arrives at 7:45 p.m. CET.”

Christian Eriksen er vågen og er til yderligere undersøgelser på Rigshospitalet.



Kampen er midlertidigt udsat. Ny melding kommer kl. 19.45. — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021

Eriksen collapsed on the field minutes earlier during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland.