Christian Vázquez Had Relatable Reaction To Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blast

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has proven exactly why he’s currently the co-favorite to win American League MVP during the last two nights at Fenway Park.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman hit a 439-foot blast to center field in the first inning of Saturday’s eventual 7-2 win over the host Boston Red Sox. And that was after Guerrero belted on a 443-foot shot to center just one day prior.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez has had quite the view for both of them, and offered a pretty relatable comparison when asked about Guerrero’s production.

“He’s hitting the ball like a balloon, I think,” Vázquez said during a postgame video conference Saturday. “He looks good at home plate, swinging (at) strikes. What we can do? Turn the page and keep trying to get him out.”

Guerrero went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and one run during Saturday’s win. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run while serving as Toronto’s designated hitter Friday.

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and Guerrero, for what it’s worth, have the best betting odds to win AL MVP at +125 at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised the Blue Jays lineup after the game noting how the club’s aggressiveness at the plate makes them a tough matchup.