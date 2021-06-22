Clippers Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Suns and Clippers are set to square off in Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.

Phoenix stayed red-hot Sunday, riding Devin Booker’s 40 points to a Game 1 victory. Los Angeles star forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed the opener with a knee injury, also will sit out Tuesday night.

Will the Clippers even the best-of-seven series or will the Suns take a 2-0 lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Tuesday’s game between the Clippers and Suns:

When: Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN