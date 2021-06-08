Colin Cowherd Suggests Move For Celtics After First-Round Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics appear to be in good hands with their franchise cornerstone and No. 1 option, Jayson Tatum.

But as we look ahead toward the future in Boston, Colin Cowherd believes it’s time for the organization to bring on a true No. 2.

Cowherd on Monday played the “three-word game” for every 2021 NBA playoff team. For the Celtics, who were bounced in five games by the Brooklyn Nets, “The Herd” host suggested moving one of their longest-tenured players in order to acquire help for Tatum.

“Bos-ton of problems,” Cowherd said on FOX Sports 1. “Looking for a coach, overhauled the front office, Kemba Walker’s got bad knees, Jaylen Brown was injured. I’ll defend Danny Ainge. I think Danny Ainge is — there’s some that may be better, but Boston’s kind of rebooting the whole process. They’re probably going to need to move a Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart to get a running mate for Jayson Tatum.”

One could argue Brown is a more-than-serviceable No. 2 option, and he might be a better leader than Tatum. Moving Smart obviously wouldn’t break the C’s, but the veteran guard probably wouldn’t yield a significant trade return, especially given his contract situation.

So yes, the Celtics have a whole heap of issues, as Cowherd points out. But there might not be enough practical solutions at Boston’s disposal this offseason that will turn the Celtics back into a legitimate Finals contender.

