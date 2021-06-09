Consider This Report Before Ripping Patriots For Not Adding Julio Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Many fans of the Patriots and people covering/professionally talking about the team have criticized New England for not landing Julio Jones.

“That’s what they get for trading a second-round pick for Mohamed Sanu.”

“They’ll pay $16 million for Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne but not $15 million for Julio Jones?”

“You do what you need to do to get a player like that.”

But here’s the thing: The Titans traded a second- and four-round pick for Jones, and picked up his entire salary. To make the money work, Tennessee had to restructure Ryan Tannehill’s contract.

What if Jones isn’t worth that price? It sounds like the Titans are the only team that thought the 32-year-old was worth that price.

Jones, who will turn 33 next February, is coming off an injury-riddled 2020 campaign that saw the star wideout rack up 771 receiving yards in nine games for the Atlanta Falcons. Many assume Jones will return to his All-Pro level of play next season if he stays healthy. But before the trade went down, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard published a lengthy piece detailing evidence for why, according to him, Jones has reached the proverbial receiver cliff.

In his notes column published Tuesday afternoon, Bedard offered the following nugget:

The Falcons traded Julio Jones over the weekend to the Titans, which broke the heart of all fantasy football-loving Patriots fans who thought the Jones of today is the same one from even 2019. He’s not.