Could Celtics Target Lonzo Ball After Trading Kemba Walker To Thunder?

The Boston Celtics now are in need of a point guard, and it seems at least one NBA writer believes the organization could be interested in Lonzo Ball.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman offered the speculation Friday on the heels of a Celtics trade which sent four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston, who also sent a first-round pick to OKC, received a pair of centers — 35-year-old Al Horford and 21-year-old Moses Brown — in return.

And while the Celtics made out rather well in the financially driven move, Boston now has just Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard as true ball handlers. Adding backcourt depth is a near certainty before the Celtics take the floor for the 2021-22 season.

But is Ball the answer?

“A guy that I still say I would go after, and you guys might think I’m crazy here, but you surround him with enough guys who can score the ball, go after Lonzo Ball,” Goodman told WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, as transcribed by WEEI. “I mean he’s an elite level passer. He can guard. His shot has gotten better. I don’t know what he’s going to command on the market. He’s a restricted free agent. But that’s somebody I would absolutely look at. Knows how to play the game.

“… Everything about Lonzo I love other than the fact that he’s not a great shooter. But you put him with guys who can shoot the ball, and that’s what you?re going to have to do if you’re Brad Stevens,” Goodman added. “I don’t know if you have enough shooting on the court if you bring in Lonzo, but if you bring in one more shooter and — I don’t know how the money would work — bring in a Lonzo Ball, he just makes people better and they haven’t had that for a while.”

Yahoo! Sports Keith Smith, though, threw some cold water on Goodman’s take.