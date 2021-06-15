NESN Logo Sign In

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t part of the talented 10th at the UEFA European Championship. He is the talented 10th.

The soccer superstar set a Euro record Tuesday when he scored his 10th and 11th career goals in the competition. Ronaldo slotted home a penalty kick late in the second half of Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary in their Euro 2020 Group F opener to take sole possession of the record he shared with France legend Michel Platini.

Ronaldo added another goal just a few minutes later.

Ronaldo set another record at kickoff when he became the first player in history to appear at five European Championships. He debuted in the competition in 2004 and represented his country in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 editions.