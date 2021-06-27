CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Defense Holds Sky To Season-Low In Scoring

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun were not about to let Chicago sweep their season series, defeating the Sky 74-58 Sunday after dropping their last two games.

It was their fifth game without MVP candidate Jonquel Jones, who is overseas competing in the EuroBasket, but the Sun have strung together two straight wins, creating more separation between the and the second-place Sky in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Brionna Jones (21 points, nine rebounds, two steals), DeWanna Bonner (23 points, seven rebounds) and Jasmine Thomas (18 points, three assists, three steals) all reached double-digit scoring, having their way in the paint all game.

Connecticut shot 42.2 percent from the field, while holding Chicago to 33.3 percent and 20.8 percent from deep. It also ends its time without Jonquel Jones on a high note. As long as she passes the WNBA’s COVID-19 protocols, she’ll return to the lineup.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Briann January

G: Jasmine Thomas

G: Kaila Charles

C: Brionna Jones

GOING HARD IN THE PAINT

Connecticut absolutely went in on Chicago in the first, getting out to an early 21-13 lead in the quarter.