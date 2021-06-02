CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Pulls Away Down Stretch In Win Vs. Aces

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun used an impressive fourth-quarter run to pull out a 74-67 victory over the Las Vegas Aces at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night.

Jonquel Jones led a balanced Connecticut attack as she finished with a team-high 23 points on 6-for-10 from the field. Three other Connecticut players — Brionna Jones (14), Briann January (11) and Jasmine Thomas (11) — all scored double figures.

Liz Cambridge scored a game-high 28 points for the Aces.

The Sun improved to 7-2 on the season, and 4-0 at home, while the Aces fell to 5-3.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE:

G: Jasmine Thomas

G: Briann January

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

C: Brionna Jones

GOOD START

Jonquel Jones scored six of her eight first-quarter points in the early going, and ultimately the Sun were able to open up a seven-point lead before taking a 19-14 advantage after the first quarter.