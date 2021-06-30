NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones is back, and the Connecticut Sun have strung together three straight wins.

In her return from playing overseas in the EuroBasket, the MVP candidate put up 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in a 90-71 win against the Washington Mystics.

Washington didn’t have a full roster, and Connecticut capitalized on the glass (a 52-13 advantage, yikes) thanks to Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner (eight rebounds, seven assists), Brionna Jones (14 points, nine rebounds) and Kaila Charles (10 points, eight rebounds).

Meanwhile, Jasmine Thomas (21 points) was 7-for-9 from deep.

With the win, Connecticut improves to 11-5 and remains atop the Eastern Conference. Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

C: Brionna Jones

G: Briann January

G: Jasmine Thomas

BACK LIKE SHE NEVER LEFT

Jonquel Jones literally wasted no time getting back to work for Connecticut, hitting double-digit scoring with 14 first-quarter points and six boards.