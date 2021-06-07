“Lillard is going to be 31 next season, and if you are going to trade him, now is the time because that contract gets really onerous as it gets toward the back end of his years,” Mannix said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “It’s in the $50 million-per-season range on that max deal. So if you are looking to maximize your revenue, you have to look around to trade him. Boston, as they always are, are in a good position because of the young talent. Because you could put Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a deal that would include all the young guys on your roster plus future draft picks, as well.

“So I think it’s possible. If Portland shops him, Boston is going to be in a good position. If you look around, Bradley Beal is not going to go to Portland because he’s not going to re-sign there. You have to get guys to Portland that are on long-term contracts and Jaylen Brown is one of those young guys, 24 years old, that would fit that bill.”

Again, this isn’t to say the Celtics will trade for Lillard. Or that it’s something either side will seriously consider in the coming months. Lillard seemingly is becoming the new Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal when it comes to potential trade targets for Boston, though, with one NBA executive reportedly labeling the Celtics a “team to watch” if the Blazers ultimately shop their clutch point guard.

“You’re going to hear a lot about Miami, New York, and both Los Angeles teams, but there is another team to watch,” the exec told Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network. “Boston is going to be active this offseason. They may not blow the roster up, but they would like to improve and move on from Kemba Walker. I know they’ll be involved and see if they can work something out to get (Damian Lillard).”

The #Celtics are a "team to watch" in trade talks for Damian Lillard. – https://t.co/iW05ZHneaZ — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 7, 2021

It’s hard to imagine the Blazers trading Lillard for anything other than a package centered around Jaylen Brown — assuming Jayson Tatum is off the table — and significant draft capital. And then it’s fair to wonder whether the Celtics even would be interested despite Lillard being an elite talent.

Lillard, 30, is more than six years older than Brown, 24, and slated to earn more than $176 million over the next four seasons. Brown, conversely, is a relative bargain, with three years and about $80 million remaining on the contract extension he signed with Boston in October 2019.

Still, it’s a conversation worth having after the Celtics (and Blazers?) underachieved throughout the 2020-21 campaign. Boston needs a shakeup, and Stevens and the Celtics could rattle the NBA landscape to its core by turning the speculation into reality and making a strong push for Lillard.