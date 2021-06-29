Colin Cowherd Floats Damian Lillard-Celtics Trade Blazers Should Accept

NESN Logo Sign In

Damian Lillard remains the subject of trade rumors, and the Boston Celtics keep coming up when discussing possible landing spots for the Portland Trail Blazers superstar.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd on Monday explored various hypothetical trade packages — from Portland’s perspective — to determine whether he’d rather keep Lillard or swing a blockbuster deal.

In most cases, Cowherd would prefer to stick with Lillard, a six-time All-Star with a reputation for being one of the NBA’s top scorers and a clutch performer in crunch time. The Celtics, however, have the pieces to put together a trade offer Cowherd believes the Blazers should accept, if given the opportunity.

Here’s the theoretical trade floated on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that would send Lillard to Boston:

Blazers receive: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and multiple first-round picks.

Celtics receive: Damian Lillard.

Now, here’s Cowherd’s explanation for why he’d pull the trigger if he were the Blazers: