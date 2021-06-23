Danica Patrick To Compete In 2021 Boston Marathon As Team Captain

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick isn’t done racing just yet.

The retired NASCAR driver will compete in the 2021 Boston Marathon as an honorary team captain for Team Speed of Light. The Light Foundation, of which Patrick’s team is a fundraising arm and which was founded by former New England Patriots player Matt Light, made the announcement Monday night.

The 39-year-old Patrick shared the following message on the team’s fundraising page:

It’s no secret that I love a tough challenge. On Oct 11th, I’m taking part in the 125th Boston Marathon!! It’s true, I’m running 26.2 miles! I’ve never ran a marathon, so why not do the most historic and iconic one first. I’ll be hitting the streets of Boston in support of the The Light Foundation as the Honorary Captain of “Team Speed of Light”. This organization is incredible and truly inspires children to work hard to be champions in the game of life! I really identify with its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose and motivation to succeed. Can’t wait to join my fellow runners for the race of a lifetime.

@DanicaPatrick is joining our Team Speed of Light for the 2021 Boston Marathon as our Honorary Team Captain! Along with our other amazing TSOL runners, Danica has started her training and fundraising journey and we can?t wait to see the whole team represent the Light Foundation! pic.twitter.com/LtGLZ9ya7M — Light Foundation (@LightFoundation) June 21, 2021

“(Patrick) has broken barriers and set records with her on-track performance, and she will undoubtedly set the pace for her fellow marathoners as they train together for the world’s most iconic and historic road race,” Light Foundation executive director Margrette Cardone Mondillo in a statement.

Patrick, also known for her intense workouts, retired from professional racing in 2018. She since has started a lifestyle podcast, among other business ventures.