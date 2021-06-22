Danny Ainge Posts Curiously Timed Tweet After Photo Of Home Shows No Signs Of Ray Allen

Is Danny Ainge keeping a close eye on Twitter? Perhaps.
The ex-Boston Celtics president of basketball operations was back in the news cycle Monday when it was revealed his Wellesley, Mass., house was on the market. And while that alone was news, what was more of a talking point was the fact that his tribute to the 2008 Celtics seemed to omit Ray Allen.
Curious!
Well, fast forward to Tuesday, and Ainge, out of the clouds, posted a photo of his French Bulldog. Pay attention to the backdrop of the photo.
There’s Ray!
This, of course, is fascinating because it seems like a simple way for Ainge (or whoever runs his social media account) to say that he is not, in fact, cutting Allen out of his memory just because he joined the Miami Heat. It’s a subtle move, but one that should quell any of the speculation.
Also, we’ll take any excuse to admire Frenchies. A truly fantastic breed.