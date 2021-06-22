Danny Ainge Posts Curiously Timed Tweet After Photo Of Home Shows No Signs Of Ray Allen

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Danny Ainge keeping a close eye on Twitter? Perhaps.

The ex-Boston Celtics president of basketball operations was back in the news cycle Monday when it was revealed his Wellesley, Mass., house was on the market. And while that alone was news, what was more of a talking point was the fact that his tribute to the 2008 Celtics seemed to omit Ray Allen.

Danny Ainge?s Wellesleyhouse is on the market and he has 2/3 of the 2008 Big 3?s jerseys framed on the wall of his game room in photos from the listing. Not featured: Ray Allen pic.twitter.com/Lxv2ULAzp6 — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) June 21, 2021

Curious!

Well, fast forward to Tuesday, and Ainge, out of the clouds, posted a photo of his French Bulldog. Pay attention to the backdrop of the photo.

There’s Ray!