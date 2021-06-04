Danny Ainge Reveals How Celtics Players Handled Huge Shakeup News

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Danny Ainge, very few people knew about his looming departure from the Celtics.

In fact, Ainge explained Thursday, one day after retiring as Boston’s president of basketball operations, that Celtics players had “no knowledge” of his plan to step down, in turn paving the way for head coach Brad Stevens to assume his front-office position.

So, how did the players react to Wednesday’s news?

“I think that they were just caught off-guard,” Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.” “I think they were just surprised that any of this was happening. So, we just talked through it. They’ll be fine.”

Fair enough.

Nevertheless, this constitutes a huge shakeup for the organization, which now must backfill Stevens’ vacated head-coaching position. Stevens will lead the coaching search, but Ainge will continue to work with the Celtics on transition planning this offseason.

“I’ve been very forthright with Brad. He has been very nice. We have a great relationship. He knows I’m not going to butt in. It’s going to be Brad’s decisions from here on out,” Ainge said Thursday. “And obviously (Celtics co-owner) Wyc (Grousbeck) will have a say in the coaching (search) and have some input, and (Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca), all of them will be involved. I think I’ll know when I feel like Brad doesn’t need me around, and I don’t really want to hover.