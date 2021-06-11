NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci has spent his entire 15-year career with the Boston Bruins.

So, even though he’s set to become a free agent and is unsure what the future holds, the 35-year-old simply finds it difficult to envision playing for another NHL franchise.

“I love Boston. This is my home. I just don’t see myself playing anywhere else,” Krejci said Friday during a video conference. “But at the same time, we’ll see what happens.”

Krejci explained he’ll need a few weeks to think about his next step, a decision that’s now front and center with the New York Islanders eliminating the Bruins from the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night.

The sides tabled contract talks during the season so that Krejci could focus on his game and the Bruins could focus on their goal of making a deep run. Still, there’s seemingly interest in extending what has been a very productive relationship for the better part of two decades.

“It’s not about money. I guess that’s all I can tell you,” Krejci said of his impending free agency. “My next deal is not going to be based on money.”

Krejci is coming off a season in which he totaled eight goals and 36 assists for 44 points in 51 games while once again serving as Boston’s second-line center, with Patrice Bergeron anchoring the top unit. He had two goals and seven assists for nine points in 11 playoff games.