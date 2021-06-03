David Pastrnak Had Great Response To Young Islanders Fan Chirping Him

NESN Logo Sign In

A young New York Islanders fan was giving it to David Pastrnak pretty good during warmups.

It appears the Boston Bruins winger enjoyed it.

The Bruins and Islanders on Thursday are playing the first game of their second-round playoff series at Nassau Coliseum in Game 3. With nearly a full barn, it’s definitely a hostile environment for Boston players.

The hostility started right from warmups, with the aforementioned youngster ribbing the Bruins star from the other side of the glass. His response? Giving the kid his stick.

Good stuff.

The series is tied at one game apiece.