We all knew David Pastrnak would do some damage judging from his pregame outfit, right?

Well, that’s exactly what happened Monday night in the first period of Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders at TD Garden.

A Brad Marchand forecheck on Anthony Beauvillier forced a turnover which allowed Pastrnak to snipe the one-timer by Semyon Varlamov for the 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the game.

Check it out:

Pasta, anyone? ?



The @NHLBruins are off and running in game 5! #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/BM7aHId1eX — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 7, 2021

That top line is just so dangerous.