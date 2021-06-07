We all knew David Pastrnak would do some damage judging from his pregame outfit, right?
Well, that’s exactly what happened Monday night in the first period of Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders at TD Garden.
A Brad Marchand forecheck on Anthony Beauvillier forced a turnover which allowed Pastrnak to snipe the one-timer by Semyon Varlamov for the 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the game.
Check it out:
That top line is just so dangerous.
The game is on NBC, but NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.