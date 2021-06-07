Watch David Pastrnak Open Scoring For Bruins Against Islanders In Game 5

That was quick

by

We all knew David Pastrnak would do some damage judging from his pregame outfit, right?

Well, that’s exactly what happened Monday night in the first period of Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders at TD Garden.

A Brad Marchand forecheck on Anthony Beauvillier forced a turnover which allowed Pastrnak to snipe the one-timer by Semyon Varlamov for the 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the game.

Check it out:

That top line is just so dangerous.

The game is on NBC, but NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.

More NHL:

Watch David Pastrnak Open Scoring For Bruins Against Islanders In Game 5

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related