Devin McCourty Sounds Confident Stephon Gilmore Will Play For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Stephon Gilmore’s desire for a new contract has kept him away from mandatory minicamp and put his future with the New England Patriots in doubt.

But safety Devin McCourty seems to believe Gilmore will be back on the field for New England before long.

Speaking after Tuesday’s minicamp practice, McCourty expressed confidence that Gilmore and the Patriots will resolve the star cornerback’s contract situation.

“(He’s) obviously still fully part of this team,” McCourty said in a video conference. “A lot of guys have talked to him this offseason and keep in contact with him. I think, like always — obviously, it’s my 12th year in the league — you see things like this happen. It kind of works itself out on its own, and you kind of let the player worry about that. But I think as far as us as teammates and our defense with him in it, I’m excited for that just as much as anything.

“(Gilmore is) a guy that obviously, his season got cut short last year (by a partially torn quad in December), and he’s gonna be working hard to get back and get to that level of play that he’s been at the last couple of years, and I’m excited to see him do that. Obviously one of the hardest working guys I’ve been around. The Quiet Assassin is doing what he needs to do to be back out there playing good football.”

Gilmore, who is set to earn just $7 million in salary this season, skipped the entire voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason program and has been a no-show through two days of mandatory minicamp. Head coach Bill Belichick expects Gilmore to sit out Wednesday’s minicamp finale, as well.

It’s unclear whether the Patriots plan to fine Gilmore for his absence. Per the NFL collective bargaining agreement, they can dock him $93,085 if he misses all three minicamp practices.