Does Kevin Garnett Want To Coach Celtics? Hall Of Famer Opens Up

The Celtics are in need of a head coach, but one of the better players in the history of the franchise isn’t the slightest bit interested in the job opening.

Boston now is on the hunt for a replacement for Brad Stevens, who pivoted from head coach to Celtics president of basketball operations Wednesday. In wake of the significant shift, a number of folks apparently reached out to Kevin Garnett, who took to Instagram to emphatically shut down the idea of him coaching the C’s.

“FREEEEEAAAKKINN NO.. AH HELL NAH!!” Garnett wrote in an Instagram story. “I’d be hired n fired all in the same week. COULDN’T COACH ISSHH .. I Kno my strengths.. I’m Knowledge, passionate, n Skilled!! You need a great deal of patience to Coach in any league! (Clapping emojis) to all the COACHES OUT THERE THAT PUT UP WITH SO (expletive) MUCH!! But it’s a no.. #stopasking”

While Garnett clearly is not in the running, a few other former Celtics players might be in the mix. Boston reportedly will consider Chauncey Billups, while Kendrick Perkins believes the organization should take a serious look at Sam Cassell.

