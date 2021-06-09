Don’t Overthink This: Going With Tuukka Rask In Game 6 Is Right Call

NESN Logo Sign In

Try hard for one second not to let recency bias cloud your judgement, and you’ll find that Tuukka Rask has been nails for the Boston Bruins this postseason pretty much wire-to-wire.

Couple that with him saying that if he’s on the ice and playing, he’s healthy enough to be there and, well, it’s hard to argue against playing him Wednesday night.

That’s exactly what the Boston Bruins are doing, and it’s the right call.

The Bruins are trying to keep their season alive Wednesday when they face the New York Islanders in Game 6 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. There was concern that Rask, who didn’t play in the third period of Game 5 for what was described as injury maintenance, might not be available.

But Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy hardly seemed concerned on gameday, saying Rask was healthy and good to go.

That is the only factor that matters.

Jeremy Swayman looks like the real deal and has a bright NHL future. But the Bruins have to go with the guy that got them there, and make no mistake, Rask has helped get the Bruins there. There’s a non-zero chance that Boston already would’ve been eliminated if not for the play of Rask when things were tight in Game 1, or in overtime of Game 3.