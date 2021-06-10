Dont’a Hightower Arrives At Patriots OTAs; Cam Newton, Wideout Absent

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the New England Patriots’ most important defensive players was back on the practice field Thursday.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower practiced in front of reporters for the first time since returning from his 2020 opt-out. He did not attend the first two organized team activities practices that were open to reporters.

Hightower, who has not played since the 2019 playoffs, was a full participant, taking part in all positional and team drills.

Headlining the list of absences Thursday was quarterback Cam Newton, who remains sidelined with the hand injury he suffered last Friday. Head coach Bill Belichick shared an update on Newton before practice, saying the QB is “doing all right” and “getting better.”

Also absent:

K Nick Folk

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Stephon Gilmore

RB Brandon Bolden

RB Sony Michel

RB James White

OLB Rashod Berry

LB Terez Hall

OT Isaiah Wynn

TE Jonnu Smith

WR Devin Smith

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Byron Cowart

Agholor, the Patriots’ projected No. 1 receiver, was a new absence, as were Guy and Berry. The rest have yet to practice in front of reporters this spring.