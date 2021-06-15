Dont’a Hightower Quashes Retirement Talk In Patriots Minicamp Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Eight Patriots players opted out for the 2020 NFL season, and their current status on New England’s roster is reminiscent of characters dropping like flies in a “Final Destination” movie.

Patrick Chung retired. Marcus Cannon was traded to the Houston Texans. Marqise Lee, Dan Vitale and Najee Toran were cut. Vitale intends to retire. Only linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden and tight end Matt LaCosse remain on the Patriots, and it’s only June.

Hightower doesn’t intend on going anywhere.

“I wouldn’t be out here doing this for free,” Hightower said in reaction to some rumors that percolated on social media that he would retire.

Hightower skipped most of the Patriots’ offseason workout program but returned last week for two organized team activities sessions and minicamp.

“I don?t know what y’all want for me to say,” Hightower said. “I’m here. I’m working. I’m in minicamp. I’m not here to write a story for you. I’m here to work. I’m here. I don’t know what else y’all want me to say. If I wasn?t here, then I think that would be something to talk about. But I’m here. Hopefully that knocks all those questions out.”

Hightower wasn’t planning ahead when he elected to opt-out for the 2020 season. While the Patriots linebacker was away, he got married and had a baby boy.