Dustin Pedroia ‘Completely Shocked’ By Surprise From Ric Flair

The special guests on-hand for Dustin Pedroia’s ceremony Friday night weren’t limited to former teammates of the Red Sox legend.

Undoubtedly the most surprising attendee was wrestling icon Ric Flair, who strutted his way from center field at Fenway Park to deliver Pedroia a championship belt. Pedroia and Flair had a similar exchange back in 2011 when “The Nature Boy” stopped by the Red Sox clubhouse.

You can watch Flair greet Pedroia, as well as the three-time World Series champion’s kids, in the video here.

Pedroia, as he explained to NESN’s Jerry Remy, Dennis Eckersley and Dave O’Brien, was “completely shocked” by Flair’s appearance.

“I’m like, ‘Man, this is unbelievable,’ and then the 16-time champ shows up — or whatever he is,” Pedroia said during NESN’s broadcast of the New York Yankees-Red Sox series opener. “I’m like, ‘Wow, they’re taking it to a new level.'”

Among other tributes Pedroia received was a heartfelt message from David Ortiz, which moved the four-time All-Star to tears.