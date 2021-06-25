Dustin Pedroia Set To Be Member Of Red Sox Hall Of Fame’s 2022 Class

Certainly well-deserved

by

Dustin Pedroia already has an impressive résumé, and he will be able to at least add one more accolade to that list.

The Boston Red Sox honored the former second baseman Friday night at Fenway Park prior to their game against the New York Yankees with a ceremony that included appearances from Mike Lowell, Pedro Martinez, Luis Tiant, Jacoby Ellsbury and Tim Wakefield.

A heartfelt video message from David Ortiz made things extra emotional for Pedroia, but the Red Sox had one more special announcement.

Players usually have to wait three years after retirement to be eligible for the Red Sox Hall of Fame, but the club announced during the ceremony it would waive that waiting period and induct Pedroia into the 2022 class.

What an honor, and very much deserved.

