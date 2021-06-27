Eduardo Rodriguez Discusses His Command On ‘Ultimate Red Sox Show’

The Boston Red Sox take back first place in the American League East!
After a shaky month of starts, Eduardo Rodriguez seems to have finally shown the fans that he’s a more than capable starting pitcher. He had everything working Sunday and displayed great command of his pitches, despite giving up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in sixth inning.
The Red Sox look to continue their winning ways in a four game set against the Kansas City Royals this week.
