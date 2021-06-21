Eli Manning Pokes Fun At Tom Brady With Super Bowl Dad Joke

NESN Logo Sign In

Eli Manning seemingly never passes up an opportunity to troll Tom Brady.

Manning recently was back at it again when he teamed up with former Giants teammate Shaun O’Hara for a Father’s Day video shared to New York’s social media channels. The two went back and forth with dad jokes, which included a dig at TB12.

“What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine (whine)?” Manning asked O’Hara. “I can’t beat the Giants!”

O’Hara piled on by responding with, “I can’t throw it and catch it,” a reference to Gisele Bundchen’s tirade following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the G-Men.

With Brady now a seven-time Super Bowl champion, one might think he’s completely gotten over those losses to Manning and Co. on football’s biggest stage. But no matter how hard he tries, the future Hall of Fame signal-caller likely never will come to grips with the Patriots’ first Super Bowl loss to the Giants.