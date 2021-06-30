Enjoy This Tweet Dunking On Yankees After Shohei Ohtani Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Especially in times like these when the Yankees are awful, New York fans love nothing more than shouting “27 Rings!” even if most making that argument have been around for maybe five of them.

That was used against them Tuesday night.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani continued his incredible MVP-caliber season when he clubbed a pair of homers — Nos. 27 and 28 — against New York to firmly claim the league lead in dingers.

That prompted a crossover for the ages from the Cut4 Twitter account, an MLB-run account that emphasizes the more offbeat parts of the game, as it ruthlessly dunked on the Yankees.

tired: 27 rings

wired: 27 home runs pic.twitter.com/1IeLPAi6YL — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 30, 2021

Sheesh.

The Yankees would go on to get the last laugh, though, as they would claim an 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium.