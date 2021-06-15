Enjoy This Video Of Xander Bogaerts Watching Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts is as elite a hype man for Rafael Devers as he is a shortstop.

Case in point: Monday night.

In the bottom of the ninth inning with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays tied at one, Devers roped a walk-off base knock to give the hosts a thrilling 2-1 victory at Fenway Park.

It was a big moment for the rising star, and one of his closest teammates, Bogaerts, was as fired up as could be.

Watch the shotstop’s reaction to Devers’ clincher.

Xander Bogaerts, also known as Rafael Devers personal hype man. pic.twitter.com/ZftNEsmA9U — NESN (@NESN) June 15, 2021

The win gave the Sox a series split against a tough Blue Jays side. Boston now begins a quick two-game set against the Braves in Atlanta starting Tuesday.