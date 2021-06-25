Euro 2020 Odds: Navigating Best Round Of 16 Game Lines, Prop Bets

NESN Logo Sign In

The knockout rounds of the UEFA Euro 2020 doesn’t only offer players and teams the chance to enhance their standing in the world, they also offer bettors the chance to land in the money.

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 kicks off Saturday and will feature as many teams duking it out over eight matchups. The field includes some favorites and dark horses, which should present opportunities to beat the house … that is if you know where the value might be.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a host of Euro 2020 odds and betting options, including game and player lines, team and player props, halftime scores and more.

Here are a few of them and how we believe they will play out.

Belgium (+145) to beat Portugal (+215) in regular time

Bet Belgium — Sure, Portugal has the unstoppable, ageless Cristiano Ronaldo and is the reigning champion, but Belgium has legitimate ambitions of winning the tournament and hasn’t really started rolling yet. Red Devils superstars Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne spent much of the group stage working themselves back to full fitness. With a little gameplay, some rest and practices, they’ll unleash themselves on Portugal on Sunday, and Ronaldo and Co. will be powerless to stop them.

Thomas Müller, First goal scorer in England-Germany (+900)

England has momentum and home-field advantage, but Germany showed in their last two group-stage games it isn’t in this tournament just to ride out the tenure of head coach Joachim Löw.

That’s where Müller comes in. After a stellar season at Bayern Munich, he has been quiet so far at Euro 2020. But what better player to rise to the occasion at the exact moment the stakes increase?