Here Are Four Things To Know About Ime Udoka, New Celtics Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics did not wait too long to find their next head coach.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka has agreed to become the next head coach of the C’s, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski.

Here are a few things to know about the 43-year-old.

He was a grinder in his playing days

Udoka was the blue-collar type player that Celtics fans love. He had to fight for each opportunity as a professional basketball player, seldom serving as more than a role player.

Check out the teams he’s played for:

That right there is the sign of someone who is used to fighting for every inch, and that should be well-received in Boston.

He comes from the Popovich coaching tree

Generally, working under the guidance of Gregg Popovich is a good place to start as a coach, and Udoka cut his teeth as an NBA coach with the San Antonio Spurs.