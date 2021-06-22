Gillette Stadium Ranks Awfully Low On This List Of NFL’s Best Venues

NESN Logo Sign In

Have you ever gone to a New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium and thought to yourself, “Well, the team is awesome, but this place kinda stinks”?

If so, you’re not alone.

Touchdown Wire recently published power rankings for NFL stadiums, and the home of the Patriots earned the No. 23 spot. Here’s the rationale:

The concept of stadiums with open end zones was a thing from the early 2000s, and it is a feature at Foxborough. The problem is it doesn’t open up to a beautiful skyline or a majestic view. The weather is also awful at the end of the season and into the playoffs.

Fair points. We’d dock additional points for the notoriously average crowd volume, which some attribute to the stadium’s poor acoustics. Built in 2002, Gillette suddenly is among the older stadiums in the league.

Anyway, here are the stadiums that earned the top five spots: