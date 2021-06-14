Glen Davis Calls Kyrie Irving’s Sprain ‘Karma’ For Stomping On Lucky

NESN Logo Sign In

Glen Davis had a hot take Sunday night after news that Kyrie Irving had injured his right ankle.

The former Boston Celtics big commented on an Instagram post sharing news that the Brooklyn Nets guard would be ruled out the remainder of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, hilariously insinuating the sprain could be karma for that time he stomped on Lucky’s head.

Yes, we’re talking about the inanimate leprechaun on the Celtics’ logo at center court in TD Garden. People were upset about it. Glen Davis clearly was among them, doubling down in a video he posted and quickly deleted on Twitter.

But everything lives forever on the internet.

“Don’t get mad at me because Lucky got his get-back,” Davis says in the video. “I didn’t say nothing. You know what I’m saying? Karma’s a (expletive).

“I don’t even care if it’s a logo. It means something to me.”

Glen Davis has a message for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/dPYQe6D6GS — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 14, 2021

As it turns out, “Big Baby” Davis wasn?t accurate. Irving actually used his left ankle to step on Lucky?s face, but we’re here for the jokes.