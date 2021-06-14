Hawks Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Hawks and the 76ers are set to square off in Game 4 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Atlanta took Game 1 on the shoulders of an excellent Trae Young performance, but Philadelphia, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, has won the last two contests and now holds a 2-1 series lead. Doc Rivers’s team has an opportunity to head back home needing one victory to punch their ticket to the conference finals.

Will the Hawks fight back and even the series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Monday’s playoff game between the Hawks and 76ers:

When: Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT