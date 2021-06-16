Hawks Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

There series is tied 2-2

by

The Hawks and the 76ers are set to square off Wednesday night in Game 5 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Atlanta on Monday pulled off a dramatic win over Philadelphia to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece. Hawks guard Trae Young led all scorers with 25 points.

Which team will take a 3-2 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday night’s game between the Hawks and 76ers:

When: Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

More Basketball:

NBA Rumors: Celtics Working Out These Five Draft Prospects Wednesday
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton
Previous Article

Cam Newton Clearly Fired Up In This Patriots Minicamp Highlights Video
Patriots outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins
Next Article

Patriots Rookie Ronnie Perkins Adjusting To New Role In Minicamp

Picked For You

Related