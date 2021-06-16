Hawks Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Hawks and the 76ers are set to square off Wednesday night in Game 5 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Atlanta on Monday pulled off a dramatic win over Philadelphia to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece. Hawks guard Trae Young led all scorers with 25 points.

Which team will take a 3-2 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday night’s game between the Hawks and 76ers:

When: Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT