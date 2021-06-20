Hawks Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

One team’s season will end in heartbreak Sunday night in Philadelphia, while another’s will continue with reinforced hope for a championship.

The Hawks and the 76ers will square off in Game 7 at Wells Fargo Center. Atlanta had a chance to finish off the series Friday night, but Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Co. earned a Game 6 victory to force a do-or-die Game 7 on home court.

Which team will earn a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday night’s game between the Hawks and 76ers:

When: Sunday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT