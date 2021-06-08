Hawks Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

The Hawks and the 76ers are set for Game 2 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.
Atlanta held off Philadelphia in Game 1 to draw first blood in the series. Superstar Trae Young poured in 35 points for the victors, continuing his stretch of excellent postseason performances.
Will Atlanta take a 2-0 series lead or can Philly even the score? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to live stream Tuesday night’s game between the Hawks and 76ers:
When: Tuesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT