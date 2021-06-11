Here’s Explanation Behind Infield Fly Rule Call In Red Sox-Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

A very weird play happened in the bottom of the sixth inning between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

With one out in an 8-8 game and runners on first and second, Rafael Devers hit a fly ball to center field. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa attempted to make the catch but was unable to do so. J.D. Martinez moved to third, and Xander Bogaerts to second, but Devers was called out due to the infield fly rule.

Check out the play below:

This play was ruled an infield fly.



Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/UAyJWESYfS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 11, 2021

There was a bit of confusion because the ball was hit 211 feet into the air in center field. Here is the explanation for the call, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

On the infield fly rule the umpire is to rule whether the ball could ordinarily have been handled by an infielder-not by some arbitrary limitation such as grass, or the base lines. The umpire must rule also that a ball in an infield fly, even if handled by an outfielder, if, in the umpire’s judgement, the ball could have been as easily handled by an infielder. The infield fly is in no sense to be considered an appeal play. The umpire’s judgement must govern, and the decision should be made immediately.

It really didn’t appear that Correa was camped underneath the ball to make the play. But we can’t change the past, and it added to what already had been a wild game between the teams.