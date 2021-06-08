Here’s When Potential Bruins-Islanders Game 7 Will Take Place

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins now know exactly when they must win over the New York Islanders.

The NHL announced Tuesday a potential Game 7 in the Bruins-Islanders second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden.

New York took a 3-2 series lead over Bosotn on Monday night with a 5-4 victory in Game 5. The shorthanded Bruins are facing elimination and will be without three injured players, and possibly goaltender Tuukka Rask, too, in Game 6.

Puck drop for Game 6 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. NESN will air a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage, plus intermission reports on NESN.com.

If Boston wins, we’ll do it all again Friday night in Game 7.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images