Here’s Why Christian Vázquez Is Out Second Straight Game For Red Sox

Christian Vázquez won’t be behind home plate at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox begin a three-game set with the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

But this is no reason to be concerned, according to Alex Cora.

“He’s OK,” the Red Sox manager told reporters of Vázquez, who also missed Monday’s win against the Miami Marlins — which was a quick turnaround from a series sweep of the New York Yankees over the weekend.

And with the repertoire Tuesday’s starting pitcher Martín Pérez has with backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, the team used it as an opportunity to give Vázquez some extended rest.

“I think Kevin did a good job with Martín and he’s putting good at-bats,” Cora said.

“It was a tough weekend in New York behind the plate and he’ll benefit from two days. As you know he’s been struggling offensively. So, kind of like Enrique (Hernández) last week, just to see the game from a different perspective. Hopefully it’s going to help him out.”

Vázquez is averaging .251 at the plate this season, but was 3-for-10 in Boston’s last series against Houston before it finished the road trip off in New York.