How Alex Cora Amazes Alex Verdugo As ‘Special’ Red Sox Manager

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora simply delights Alex Verdugo when he shows off some tricks of his managerial trade.

Verdugo hailed Cora as a “special” manager Wednesday during his appearance on MLB Network’s “The Rundown.” Verdugo detailed the impact Cora has had on the club since he returned to Boston and also explained how the manager’s attention to detail constantly amazes him.

“I think Alex is one of those special managers, just fun to be around, fun to talk to,” Verdugo said. “He’s super-smart, his baseball IQ is honestly through the roof. He’s just one of those guys you gravitate toward and just want to learn the game (from).

“You see every time I’m in the hole, I’m standing next to him and he’s kind of doing his thing, looking at the game, and he’ll say ‘Hey watch this. He’s going to hang this pitch.’ And then next thing you know, the ball is hung and Bobby (Dalbec) hits a homer or someone does something and I’m like ‘What the heck? What are you seeing? What’s going on here?’

“Just everything, the small things, the taking the extra bases, all that. He’s been a really fun manager to play with, and I’m just happy to pick his brain every day and get to come out here and bust my butt for him. He makes you want to win and he’s a very great manager.”

The Red Sox are in first place in the American League East standings halfway through the regular season, with success they’ve enjoyed to date in 2021 representing proof of Cora’s talent as a manager.