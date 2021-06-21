NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics went from a team with almost no depth at the center position to one who could be looking to ship someone out to make it more manageable.

The Celtics traded Kemba Walker and a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and received a pair of big men in return. Boston re-acquired 35-year-old veteran Al Horford and received 21-year-old Moses Brown in the transaction.

The two join Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson as those able to log big minutes. Of note, Brown scored 8.6 points and hauled in 8.9 rebounds in 21-plus minutes per game last season while making 32 starts. Grant Williams and Tacko Fall are under team control through the 2022 season, as well.

All told, the Celtics have three or four capable starters — Williams, Horford, Thompson and Brown — along with a pair of depth pieces on their updated depth chart.

And while that depth could come into play on the trade market, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke Monday in a post-trade press conference and hinted at the possibility of keeping the group in tact.

Stevens already was brainstorming potential combinations including a double big lineup with one at power forward and one at center.

“With regard to the bigs, that just becomes a longer discussion without getting into specifics of can guys play together? Can you do the double big thing with certain groups? Are there guys that pair better together?” Stevens said during a video conference. “I do think, for instance, Tristan’s ability to switch and Tristan’s ability to rebound allows him to play with a spacer like Al, who also has a lot of flexibility.