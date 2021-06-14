How Brian Hoyer Is Approaching Patriots’ QB Battle, Helping Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point in his career, Brian Hoyer’s greatest asset is his deep knowledge of the New England Patriots’ playbook and offense.

But the veteran quarterback doesn’t view himself as a de facto coach who happens to wear a helmet and occupy a spot on the 90-man roster.

Speaking Monday for the first time since he re-signed with the Patriots last month, Hoyer noted multiple times that he’s part of the team’s quarterback competition, not a QB coach.

“I think I have a responsibility to the quarterback room and the team in general,” Hoyer said when asked whether he feels a responsibility to help first-round draft pick Mac Jones acclimate to the NFL. “Obviously, I’m the most experienced of the group in this offense and on this team, so to impart that knowledge is obviously a big part of my role here, but also to go out and compete and push those guys every day.

“So it’s been fun, obviously, to get back with Cam (Newton) and Stid (Jarrett Stidham) and then bring Mac along and get to know him. He’s a great kid, and he’s working really hard.”

The Patriots re-signed Hoyer after they drafted Jones. The 35-year-old journeyman’s wealth of experience in New England — far more than Newton or Stidham possesses — makes him an ideal early-career mentor for the highly touted Alabama product.

Hoyer said he’s been happy to answer Jones’ questions and share advice when asked, but he isn’t approaching the rookie with unsolicited tips.